Bitter cold to start Monday

Moderating Temperatures Next Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme cold all day Sunday and until noon Monday***

***WIND CHILL WARNING until Noon Monday***

Wind Chill Warning until Noon Monday
Wind Chill Warning until Noon Monday(KWQC)

The First Alert Day for extreme cold will be in effect until noon Monday. It will be another chilly night ahead with temperatures reaching below zero and wind chills at -20 to -35 degrees. There will be temperatures able to reach a few degrees above zero tomorrow, although there will be wind chills in the -10 to -20 degree range. By Monday afternoon, a system will clip our southeastern most counties with snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from noon Monday until 6 AM Tuesday. In southeastern counties snowfall amounts will reach 2″ to 4″. With temperatures still below freezing, salt will not be as effective right away so slick spots will be present later Monday. There is an end to the arctic chill in our sights! By Tuesday more of us will see temperatures in the double digits, and into the weekend temperatures will be nearing 30 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. A slight chance for flurries. Low: -5°. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Wind chill: to -25.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold, PM snow, mainly SE. High: 3°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Morning wind chill: to -30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow ending early overnight. Low: -7°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -20.

