One dead, another hospitalized following Sunday morning fire in Galesburg

“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One person has died and one person was life-flighted to a local hospital following a house fire Sunday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Pine Street at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Officials say all three stations and all 11 personnel on duty responded to the fire.

As firefighters arrived, they say the house was “already completely engulfed by fire.” That’s when the Battalion Chief immediately called for backup.

Officials say fires that happen during sub-zero temperatures are “especially dangerous” and create additional problems. They say firefighters can experience additional fatigue as a result of maneuvering snow, ice, and freezing water.

The Galesburg Street Department was reportedly called in to help provide additional salt and equipment on Pine Street.

Galesburg Fire Department says the house has been deemed unfit for living, and the cause of fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

