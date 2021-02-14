Princeton Fire Dept. reminds you to check your smoke detector

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Fire Chief Chuck Woolley and the Princeton Fire Dept. are reminding people to make sure your smoke detectors, following two recent structure fires.

“Smoke detectors are very important, especially the two recent ones (structure fires), one was just about bedtime, about 9:30/10 o’clock at night and the other one was about 7 o’clock in the morning, I mean, if you don’t have smoke detectors in your homes and you happen to be asleep, sometimes it might be too late,” he said, “The biggest concern we have is are the people who have them but don’t maintain them or don’t have them at all because they have no protection.”

Woolley also said to keep an eye out for heating equipment in your home as the QCA continues dealing with subzero temperatures.

“You want to make sure that you have your furnace checked every year you don’t want to have a problem there if you have fireplaces you want to make sure those are inspected,” Woolley said, “If by chance it’s necessary to use a space heater in your home during these really cold times...you want to make sure that you use it you’re always there around it, don’t let it operate while you’re not supervising it or at least in the area.”

“Rule of thumb is you need a minimum of one smoke detector on every floor,” Woolley said.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with receiving proper smoke detecting equipment, be sure to visit redcross.org for more information.

