Retired Jo Daviess County Sheriff Steve Allendorf passes suddenly

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office announced retired Sheriff Steven R. Allendorf passed away suddenly. He was 65 years old.

The sheriff’s office says Allendorf had “served the citizens of Jo Daviess County since 1976” where he was first a full-time correctional officer. Then in 1978, he started as a police officer in Galena, become elected Sheriff in 1986, serving until 2005.

Officials say Allendorf also served as Sheriff in the Stockton and Elizabeth Police Departments. He most currently served on the Jo Daviess County Board since 2016 and as a Vice Chair in 2019.

The Sheriff’s Office adds “as we mourn the loss of Steve, please keep his wife, Dianne, his son Chris and Steve’s entire family in your prayers as they make it through this difficult time.”

A private family visitation will be held on Friday, February 19 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. That will be followed by a private mass on Saturday, February 20 at St. Mary’s Church in Galena. The mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.

Complete arrangements are pending and will be announced.

