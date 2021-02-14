Advertisement

Stove reportedly the cause of a house fire in Colona Saturday

The Colona Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1600...
The Colona Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 2nd Street.(Moline Second Alarmers Association)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Colona Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 2nd Street.

Officials say the fire started around a wood burner stove. No one was reportedly home at the time. When the homeowner did arrive, they saw smoke coming out of their house and called 911.

Various fire departments were on scene and were able to control the fire within 30 minutes.

Two cats were rescued from the fire, according to officials.

The house is salvageable and Red Cross will be contacted on Sunday to assist the family.

