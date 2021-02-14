Stove reportedly the cause of a house fire in Colona Saturday

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Colona Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 2nd Street.

Officials say the fire started around a wood burner stove. No one was reportedly home at the time. When the homeowner did arrive, they saw smoke coming out of their house and called 911.

Various fire departments were on scene and were able to control the fire within 30 minutes.

Two cats were rescued from the fire, according to officials.

The house is salvageable and Red Cross will be contacted on Sunday to assist the family.

