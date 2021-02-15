Advertisement

Alliant Energy shares tips on safety and what to do for power outages

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KWQC) - With cold weather and snow impacting the TV6 viewing area and more expected on the way, officials with Alliant Energy are reminding customers to stay safe.

“Be sure your exterior furnace vents and gas meter are clear of snow and ice,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Use your hands or a broom to clear your meter and its vent so you don’t do damage and risk a dangerous leak.”

They also shared tips on what to do in the event you lose power during a winter storm.

If you are to experience an outage, or would like to check on the status of an outage, visit: alliantenergy.com/outage

  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed
  • Only use a generator outside and away from windows
  • Do not use a gas stove and ovens to heat your home
  • Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges
  • Be a good neighbor. Check on the welfare of others if it’s safe to. Older adults and young children are especially vulnerable to extreme temperatures.

