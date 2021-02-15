Advertisement

Bitter cold to start Monday

Moderating Temperatures Next Week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:19 AM CST
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme cold until noon Monday***

***WIND CHILL WARNING until Noon Monday***

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills have resulted in a First Alert Day for our Monday.  While we are bottoming out in terms of wind chills this morning there is potential to start out even colder on Tuesday in wake of more snow and clearing skies.  Today highs will only be in the single digits above zero and wind chills will range from -15º to -30º all day.  Snow showers will be off and on this  morning before becoming more widespread this evening and overnight to our east and SE. 1″-2″ can be expected in the QC from this afternoon into the overnight while areas near Princeton and Galesburg could pick up 2″-4″ by Tuesday morning. There are signs of a slow warming trend this week with most areas getting back to the 20s and 30s this weekend.

TODAY: Snow showers.  High: 4º.  Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow. Low: -5°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: AM Snow.  High: 11º.

