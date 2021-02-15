Advertisement

City of Davenport proclaims February as American Heart Health Month

City officials in Davenport last week proclaimed February as American Heart Health Month.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Davenport last week proclaimed February as American Heart Health Month.

“The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing nearly 1 in 4 deaths each year,” officials said on Facebook. “All citizens in our community are encouraged to join in supporting the efforts and awareness of Heart Health Month.”

Riane Leib with the American Heart Association was present to accept the proclamation.

The skybridge in downtown Davenport was colored red from Monday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 7 in recognition of Heart Health Month.

Read the full proclamation at this link.

