Eldridge plans to have North Scott YMCA open in 2022

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Eldridge are hoping to have a 2022 grand opening for its North Scott YMCA.

In a Facebook post on Monday, city officials posted a YouTube video that gives a virtual tour of what residents can look forward to.

Officials say the North Scott schools, the city of Eldridge, the Scott County YMCA and Legat Architects have been working on preparing documents to bid out the facility for construction.

Officials say bids will be accepted on February 25 and they are hoping to break ground in late March of early April.

You can view the virtual tour below.

The city hopes to have a Spring 2022 grand opening.

North Scott YMCA We hope you are getting excited to have a YMCA in Eldridge and North Scott next year. The NS Schools,... Posted by City of Eldridge on Monday, February 15, 2021

