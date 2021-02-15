FIRST ALERT DAY for accumulating snow/bitter wind chills until 10 AM Tuesday 2/16/21

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west of the Mississippi River***

Widespread snow will increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon, producing some fluffy accumulations into the evening hours for some of the southern and eastern counties of our viewing area. This will most certainly impact the evening commute, producing slippery roads, and brief reduced visibility in these areas. As the snow winds down late this evening, we could see trace amounts to 1″ in the northern and western counties, and 2″ to as much as 4″+ across southern and western locations. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY also remains in effect for Des Moines and Lee counties in Iowa, and Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, and Warren counties in Illinois.

Winter Weather Advisory UNTIL 6 AM Tuesday. (KWQC)

We will also be dealing with dangerous cold wind chill readings, this afternoon into the overnight hours through Tuesday morning. Sub-zero wind chills could get down to -25 below in some locations, mainly west of the Mississippi River. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been posted for Dubuque, Jones, Jackson, Johnson, Cedar, Clinton, Henry, Lee Louisa, Muscatine, and Washington counties in Iowa until 10 AM Tuesday.

Wind Chill Advisory for areas west of the Mississippi River until 10 AM Tuesday. (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

