Former state lawmaker, Schimpf, announces he’s running for Illinois governor

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A military prosecutor and former state lawmaker announced Monday he’s running for Illinois governor. Former state Senator Paul Schimpf, says he is running as a Republican candidate in the 2022 election.

In a prepared statement Schimpf raised concerns about recent damage done to the state and pointed out that while other people have been leaving Illinois, he along with his wife and two sons returned and will always call it home. He then made public stops across the state, including Rock Island.

The son of two teachers in Waterloo, Illinois, Schimpf served in the United States Marine Corps and served as a military attorney. In 2005, he deployed to Iraq where he served as the lead lead American attorney advisor to the Iraqi prosecutors in the trial of Saddam Hussein, according to his bio. Paul concluded his military career and returned to Illinois. In 2014, he ran for the office of Illinois Attorney General but lost the election. He was elected to the Illinois Senate in 2016 where he served until 2020.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.