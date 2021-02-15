Advertisement

Galesburg police looking for woman wanted on aggravated battery charges

According to police, 20-year-old Destiny E. Dixon, of Galesburg, is wanted for failing to...
According to police, 20-year-old Destiny E. Dixon, of Galesburg, is wanted for failing to appear on charges of aggravated battery.(kwqc, galesburg pd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Galesburg are asking for your help in locating a wanted suspect.

According to police, 20-year-old Destiny E. Dixon, of Galesburg, is wanted for failing to appear on charges of aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044.

You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Friday, February 12, 2021

