Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,420 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths Monday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting 1,163,574 total cases and 20,002 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,789 were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 389 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 184 patients were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 2.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from that same time is 3.5%.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
police lights
Two-vehicle collision leaves one with minor injuries in Davenport
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
One dead, another hospitalized following Sunday morning fire in Galesburg
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
FAD Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD thru noon today

Latest News

MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas
City officials in Eldridge are hoping to have a 2022 grand opening for its North Scott YMCA.
Eldridge plans to have North Scott YMCA open in 2022
The former state Senator announced he is running for governor of Illinois.
Former state lawmaker, Schimpf, announces he’s running for Illinois governor
C. Andrew McGadney will become the 20th president at Knox College in Galesburg come July.
Knox College names new president