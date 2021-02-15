Illinois officials report 1,420 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting 1,163,574 total cases and 20,002 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,789 were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 389 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 184 patients were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 2.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from that same time is 3.5%.

