Iowa officials report 206 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 206 news COVID-19 cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 329,304 and 5,237 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 7.9% and a seven-day positivity rate of 6.1%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 1,514,946 people have been tested and 302,159 have recovered.

the state website also showed 242 were hospitalized, up slightly from 240 reported Sunday. Of those, 35 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 57 were in the intensive care unit, and 28 were on ventilators.

