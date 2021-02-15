“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - For Samantha Cooper, it was a pretty average weekend at her home in Galesburg just off Pine Street, until she smelled something different.

“It was like one in the morning, I was inside playing video games and saw the lights, it’s pretty common to have the police around this neighborhood so I just figured someone got pulled over or whatever, I walk outside and could immediately smell the smoke,” Cooper said.

A house just around the corner had completely burst into flames, leaving one person dead and another critically injured. The Galesburg fire dept. said the fire was “especially dangerous” as they battled in freezing, slick conditions.

Even Cooper noticed the crews struggling in the sub-zero temperatures, as the house was already engulfed by the time crews arrived.

“I mean even with everyone on the force I just don’t think they had the power to do what they needed to do they just tried to save the rest of the neighborhood I guess,” she said, “The entire block was filled, eventually there was ambulances and multiple fire trucks, they just did the best they could to maintain it, there really wasn’t much to do.”

She even noticed a person being dragged away from the fire.

“Yeah they had to drag him through the snow all the way to the ambulance out there to the corner because they couldn’t get the ambulance up to the house,” Cooper said.

The person dragging the rescued man was none other than the neighbor across the street from the fire, Kari Rupert. Rupert got the man after he lept from the burning home.

“(He) came to the front window and was hanging out of it and I told him I said ‘you gotta get out of there...you got to jump’ and he’s like ‘I can’t’ I said ‘you have to, just jump, you’ll be alright’ I said ‘I’m not going anywhere’ and he jumped and I grabbed him and pulled him across the street,” Rupert said, “It was so bad he was black from head to toe bloody, it was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life.”

The condition of the man she rescued is unknown at this time.

Rupert then doubled back to try and rescue a woman inside she had known for decades.

“The house was just in flames in no time there was just nothing we could do about it I tried to get her out of there, I tried my hardest,” Rupert said, “I’m so sorry this happened to her I wish I could’ve saved her and I just couldn’t.”

“I went back there and was yelling her name and said he told her to jump and she didn’t jump and I just went back there looking for her and I didn’t see her and I just knew that she was still in there, I tried to get her and I couldn’t get her,” Rupert continued.

Cooper said perhaps the worst part is that she doesn’t expect the rubble from the horrible fire to be removed any time soon.

“Pretty sad to look at actually, I’m sure it won’t get cleaned up for a really long time which is worse,” Cooper said.

