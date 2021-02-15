Advertisement

Knox College names new president

C. Andrew McGadney will become the 20th president at Knox College in Galesburg come July.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Galesburg, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox College Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of C. Andrew (Andy) McGadney as the private college’s 20th president. He will begin his term as Knox College president on July 1, 2021, following the retirement of current president, Teresa Amott.

”Andy McGadney has demonstrated an uncanny ability to build momentum through visionary leadership, a talent for creating and spearheading student-focused, innovative programs that deliver results, and a deep understanding of the need to inspire a college community to attain aggressive goals through collaboration,” said Chuck Smith ’84, chair of the Knox College Board of Trustees.

”As a passionate advocate for the power of a liberal arts and science education, I am deeply honored and humbled to serve as the 20th president of Knox College,” said McGadney.

A native of Connecticut, McGadney earned his B.A. at Wesleyan University, majoring in sociology and African American Studies. He later earned a Master of Public Administration and Policy from Columbia University and an Ed.D. in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania. He is currently Vice President and Dean of Student Advancement at Colby College. He will be joined in Galesburg by his wife, Camille. They have three children.

