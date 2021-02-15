Advertisement

Knox County arrest man on drug charges

A man has been arrested on drug charges in Knox County. Officials with the Knox County...
A man has been arrested on drug charges in Knox County. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Travis Jones.(knox county sheriffs office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on drug charges in Knox County.

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Travis Jones.

Officials say on Wednesday, Feb. 10, law enforcement from the sheriff’s department, Galesburg Police Department and Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the FBI TOC-West Task Force-FBI Springfield, performed a search in the 300 block of East 3rd Street in Galesburg.

Jones was arrested following the search warrant for drug charges according to police.

He is charged with distribution of at least 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

During a search of the residence, officials say they located several items of controlled substances, paraphernalia associated with illegal narcotics distribution, and a firearm with ammunition.

