Advertisement

LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’

FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a vigil with members of professional associations and the interfaith community at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers.

Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday.

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said.

Floyd, a Black man, died last May after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” His death launched massive protests nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

If the probe confirms LAPD officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.

The Times reported that Moore also confirmed the department is investigating two anonymous Instagram accounts reportedly linked to department personnel — including one called the “Blue Line Mafia.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
One dead, another hospitalized following Sunday morning fire in Galesburg
police lights
Two-vehicle collision leaves one with minor injuries in Davenport
A fitness trainer confronted an angry man refusing to wear a mask at a Chicago-area gym.
Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy
FAD Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD thru noon today

Latest News

Even though the impeachment trial is over, former President Donald Trump is still facing legal...
Trump faces more legal jeopardy
Border apprehensions have increased since January.
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse
A closer look at Alabama's efforts to get coronavirus vaccines to rural and urban areas in the...
COVID: New variants put pressure on states to vaccinate people