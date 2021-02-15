MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With sub-freezing cold hitting a large swath of the United States, MidAmerican Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas. The utility company says the flow of natural gas to our area has been impacted due to frozen wells in the southern U.S.

To manage the supply of natural gas, MidAmerican is coordinating with its largest customers to ensure uninterrupted gas service for residential customers. As temperatures rise over the next few days, the issue is expected to improve.

While MidAmerican is taking every step to keep homes safe and warm, small adjustments will help to ensure that natural gas is available. Simply lowering thermostats by a few degrees can help.

The arctic conditions have also affected power generation in some states. MidAmerican customers are connected to a different portion of the electric grid which is currently not experiencing the same challenges.

To help keep you home energy efficient you can take some of the following steps:

Check your furnace filter. If the filter is dirty, replace it according to the furnace manufacturer’s recommendations.

If your home furnace has outdoor plastic intake and exhaust vent pipes, clear any snow and ice to ensure they’re not blocked.

Check your interior supply and return air vents, baseboards and radiators to make sure warm air can circulate indoors.

To help keep your utility bill down, limit the use of space heaters when possible. Instead, add a layer of clothing or an extra blanket. If you use a space heater, place it at least three feet away from other objects. Shut it off when you go to sleep or leave the area.

If you have window curtains, keep them closed at night to help stop cold air that leaks in through your windows. During the day, open them when it’s sunny to help warm your home.

If you feel cold air drafting in through windows or doors, consider adding weather stripping.

