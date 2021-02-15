Advertisement

Multiple water main breaks reported in DeWitt over the weekend

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of DeWitt has announced its third water main break in three days.

The first break was on Saturday near the corner of 5th Ave. and 3rd Street. City officials asked residents to avoid the area as crews worked to repair the water main.

The second was reported on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Avenue. Officials said the water would be shut off in the area for a couple of hours as crews worked on the repair.

The third was reported Monday morning at 10th Street from 1st Ave. to East 3rd Ave. Officials say those in the area may be without water until city crews have repaired the water main.

WATER MAIN BREAK Another water main break - 10th Street from 1st Avenue to East 3rd Avenue may be without water until City Crews repair the water main.

Posted by City of DeWitt, Iowa on Monday, February 15, 2021

WATER MAIN BREAK There is another water main break today - it’s in 600 block of 12th Avenue. The water will be off in that area for a couple of hours as City crews work to repair.

Posted by City of DeWitt, Iowa on Sunday, February 14, 2021

WATER MAIN BREAK There is a water main break near the corner of 5th Avenue & 3rd Street. Please avoid driving in this area as City crews will be working to repair the water main.

Posted by City of DeWitt, Iowa on Saturday, February 13, 2021

