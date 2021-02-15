Multiple water main breaks reported in DeWitt over the weekend

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of DeWitt has announced its third water main break in three days.

The first break was on Saturday near the corner of 5th Ave. and 3rd Street. City officials asked residents to avoid the area as crews worked to repair the water main.

The second was reported on Sunday in the 600 block of 12th Avenue. Officials said the water would be shut off in the area for a couple of hours as crews worked on the repair.

The third was reported Monday morning at 10th Street from 1st Ave. to East 3rd Ave. Officials say those in the area may be without water until city crews have repaired the water main.

