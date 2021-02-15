Advertisement

Planning, staffing cited amid Iowa’s vaccination struggles

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Public health experts say Iowa’s lagging ability to broadly deliver coronavirus vaccines to people is due to inadequate preparation, confusing communication and a lack of staff and resources at local agencies.

Iowa has hovered for weeks near the bottom among all U.S. states in its ability to deliver coronavirus vaccine to people.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says some counties have had to cancel vaccination clinics due to bad weather and others with unused vaccine will get additional help with contract nurses. She’s been criticized for not having a statewide registration and call center established.

Reynolds announced this week she’s contracted with Microsoft for the statewide registration and appointment system. The state on Friday delayed plans to award a private call center contract.

