Planning, staffing cited amid Iowa’s vaccination struggles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Public health experts say Iowa’s lagging ability to broadly deliver coronavirus vaccines to people is due to inadequate preparation, confusing communication and a lack of staff and resources at local agencies.

Iowa has hovered for weeks near the bottom among all U.S. states in its ability to deliver coronavirus vaccine to people.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says some counties have had to cancel vaccination clinics due to bad weather and others with unused vaccine will get additional help with contract nurses. She’s been criticized for not having a statewide registration and call center established.

Reynolds announced this week she’s contracted with Microsoft for the statewide registration and appointment system. The state on Friday delayed plans to award a private call center contract.

