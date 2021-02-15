Advertisement

Police chief of small Iowa town arrested in Minnesota

gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) - The police chief of a small Iowa town, who was charged with several crimes along with three other local officials last week, has been arrested in Minnesota.

The Martin County, Minnesota, Sheriff’s office said Armstrong, Iowa, Police Chief Craig Merrill was arrested Saturday just over the border from the town where he was employed.

Armstrong’s mayor and the current and former city clerks were all arrested Friday and charged with several felonies and misdemeanors after a long investigation uncovered embezzlement and other offenses.

Merrill is awaiting extradition to Iowa to face the charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
One dead, another hospitalized following Sunday morning fire in Galesburg
police lights
Two-vehicle collision leaves one with minor injuries in Davenport
A fitness trainer confronted an angry man refusing to wear a mask at a Chicago-area gym.
Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy
FAD Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD thru noon today

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
FAD Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD thru noon today
Below zero wind chills all day
Dangerously cold again this morning
gavel
City officials in small Iowa town faces string of charges