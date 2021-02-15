Police remind drivers of school zones as schools return to in-person learning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents that Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf School districts will be returning to 100% in-person learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“This will lead to significant increases in traffic and congestion around all of our school buildings,” police said in a Facebook post. “Motorists should expect delays and slow moving traffic in these areas as parents and students adjust to this new schedule.”

Police are reminding all drivers the school zone speed limit is 25 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

The Bettendorf Police Department will be prioritizing school zone traffic enforcement throughout the week.

