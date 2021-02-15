Advertisement

Record cold highs broken Valentine’s Day 2021

Potential to break a few February 15
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (KWQC) - It was so cold in the QCA this Valentine’s Day that records were broken!

Moline, Dubuque and Burlington were just a few of the areas that have new record cold highs for February 14. This year crushed the previous record cold highs!

Record cold highs were broken in Dubuque, Moline and Burlington this Valentine's Day.
For tomorrow there is also a chance to break record cold highs. The current record cold highs for February 15 have been held since 1936. It will be another close one! Later this week temperatures will moderate and reach near average later in the weekend.

Highs Monday will be a few degrees above zero.
NOTE: There are a few years where Burlington is missing data, however looking at surrounding previous observations it is likely that the new record cold high was set this year.

