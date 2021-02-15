Rock Island County Health Department announces changes to testing and vaccination sites due to weather

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is making changes to its COVID-19 testing site and its vaccination site due to inclement weather this week.

Testing site:

The Rock Island County Health Department says their testing site will not open Monday, February 15th because of the cold weather. They will be open next Monday, February 22nd, and Thursday the 25th. All state-run community-based and mobile testing sites closed on Sunday due to the cold. The Illinois Department of Public Health will announce Monday whether the testing sites will be open. The closest community-based sites to the Illinois Quad Cities are in Peoria and Rockford.

Vaccination site:

Due to the cold weather, vaccines will be administered at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois on Tuesday, February 16th. You still must have a confirmed time slot to receive the vaccine and you’ll be asked to wait in your cars in the parking lot, tuning into 89.7 FM to see when your time slot is up. Only around 50 people will be allowed in to the building to adhere to state guidelines. Social distancing and masking will be enforced.

Wheelchairs will be available. A closer parking lot is available for drivers with disabled parking credentials. The large lot also is available for parking. The City of Moline is handling clearing it of snow. The location of February 23rd’s clinic will be announced later in the week.

