Tracking the vaccine: Less than 4% of people in Illinois, Iowa fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine

(KWQC) - According to data released by both states, less than 4% of the population in Illinois and Iowa have completed the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine series as of Monday afternoon.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said 467,281 total doses had been administered. Of those, 467,798 went into the arms of Iowa residents.

As of Monday afternoon, 364,150 people, or 11.54% of the population, have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 123,131, or 3.90%, have completed the series, according to data from the state’s online vaccine dashboard.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered by County of Vaccine Provider Total Doses Administered by Recipient’s County of Residence % of County Population Who Received at Least One Dose % of County Population Fully Vaccinated Scott 24,853 21,517 9.74% 2.73% Muscatine 3,403 4,418 7.92% 2.38% Clinton 4,794 5,590 9.36% 2.56% Des Moines 6,527 6,015 11.88% 3.40% Lee 4,796 4,371 9.68% 3.30% Henry 2,217 2,685 10.34% 3.11% Jackson 2,318 2,857 11.59% 2.65% Cedar 2,144 3,411 13.31% 4.50% Louisa 876 1,289 9.42% 2.26%

In Illinois, 1,823,208 vaccines, including 248,925 for long-term facilities, have been administered as of midnight Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, 422,419 people, or 3.32% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,320 doses, the highest seven-day average to date, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Sunday, 39,863 doses were administered, more than doubling the number of vaccines administered one week earlier, according to Illinois DPH.

Locally:

County Total Doses Administered People Fully Vaccinated % of County Population Fully Vaccinated Bureau 4,823 1,105 3.35% Carroll 1,548 392 2.74% Henderson 546 125 1.86% Henry 7,479 7,479 3.68% Jo Daviess 2,807 559 2.62% Knox 9,670 1,932 3.86% McDonough 4,357 1,049 3.50% Mercer 2,364 563 3.61% Rock Island 16,594 3,213 2.24% Stark 897 169 3.11% Warren 2,664 540 3.17% Whiteside 8,111 1,988 2.82%

