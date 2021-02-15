Troopers: Davenport man arrested following high-speed chase, crash Sunday night

(KWQC) - A Davenport man faces charges following a high-speed chase and crash that left his passenger with a broken neck Sunday night in Scott County, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony; operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

He also was cited for speeding, failure to maintain or use safety belts and failure to maintain control.

Howard is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Monday morning.

According to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County Court:

Around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, the Iowa State Patrol tried to pull over a white Buick Lacrosse that was driving 92 mph in a 65mph on U.S. 61 near Eldridge.

Howard, the driver, failed to stop, swerved around vehicles while driving speeds of 140 mph, and exited the highway at a high rate of speed.

He then lost control of the car and drove off the roadway, rolling the vehicle multiple times. Howard’s passenger suffered a broken neck in the crash.

Howard was pulled from the vehicle by officers after refusing to get out of the vehicle.

He had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and marijuana emitting from him.

Howard admitted to drinking a bottle of liquor and smoking one marijuana “blunt” two hours earlier and said he did not think he should have been driving.

He refused a standardized field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test, and a blood draw was completed.

Police also learned his license had been suspended as of August 2013, according to the affidavits.

At the time of his arrest, court records show Howard was wanted on a parole violation in a drug case.

He also has pending misdemeanor assault and disorderly conducted cases.

