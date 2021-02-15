Advertisement

Troopers: Davenport man arrested following high-speed chase, crash Sunday night

Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony...
Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony; operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. He also was cited for speeding, failure to maintain or use safety belts and failure to maintain control.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - A Davenport man faces charges following a high-speed chase and crash that left his passenger with a broken neck Sunday night in Scott County, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony; operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

He also was cited for speeding, failure to maintain or use safety belts and failure to maintain control.

Howard is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Monday morning.

According to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County Court:

Around 9:55 p.m. Sunday, the Iowa State Patrol tried to pull over a white Buick Lacrosse that was driving 92 mph in a 65mph on U.S. 61 near Eldridge.

Howard, the driver, failed to stop, swerved around vehicles while driving speeds of 140 mph, and exited the highway at a high rate of speed.

He then lost control of the car and drove off the roadway, rolling the vehicle multiple times. Howard’s passenger suffered a broken neck in the crash.

Howard was pulled from the vehicle by officers after refusing to get out of the vehicle.

He had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and marijuana emitting from him.

Howard admitted to drinking a bottle of liquor and smoking one marijuana “blunt” two hours earlier and said he did not think he should have been driving.

He refused a standardized field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test, and a blood draw was completed.

Police also learned his license had been suspended as of August 2013, according to the affidavits.

At the time of his arrest, court records show Howard was wanted on a parole violation in a drug case.

He also has pending misdemeanor assault and disorderly conducted cases.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
One dead, another hospitalized following Sunday morning fire in Galesburg
police lights
Two-vehicle collision leaves one with minor injuries in Davenport
A fitness trainer confronted an angry man refusing to wear a mask at a Chicago-area gym.
Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy
FAD Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD thru noon today

Latest News

Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents that Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf School...
Police remind drivers of school zones as schools return to in-person learning
The city of DeWitt has announced its third water main break in three days.
Multiple water main breaks reported in DeWitt over the weekend
City officials in Davenport last week proclaimed February as American Heart Health Month.
City of Davenport proclaims February as American Heart Health Month
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments