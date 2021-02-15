Two-vehicle collision leaves one with minor injuries in Davenport
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they responded to a two-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 53rd Street and Welcome Way.
Officials say two cars hit head-on. One person was injured in the vehicle, reportedly bleeding with glass in her hair.
Police are unsure what caused the accident.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.