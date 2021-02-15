Advertisement

Two-vehicle collision leaves one with minor injuries in Davenport

police lights
police lights(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they responded to a two-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 53rd Street and Welcome Way.

Officials say two cars hit head-on. One person was injured in the vehicle, reportedly bleeding with glass in her hair.

Police are unsure what caused the accident.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Lance Blackwood, 63, of Davenport, faces charges of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving,...
Davenport man charged in fatal hit-and-run
Police lights
Police identify Bettendorf officer involved in fatal shooting
Devontae Petrie has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a family member, criminal...
Whiteside County man in jail for criminal sexual assault of family member
FAD Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD 12 AM Sunday 2/14 through noon Monday 2/15
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department announces changes to testing and vaccination sites due to weather
FAD Info
First Alert Day for EXTREME COLD 12 AM Sunday 2/14 through noon Monday 2/15
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life