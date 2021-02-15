Two-vehicle collision leaves one with minor injuries in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they responded to a two-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 53rd Street and Welcome Way.

Officials say two cars hit head-on. One person was injured in the vehicle, reportedly bleeding with glass in her hair.

Police are unsure what caused the accident.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

