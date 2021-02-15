Advertisement

Winter Weather Continues Into Tuesday

Things Are Looking Up Temperature-wise
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme cold and accumulating snow until 10 AM Tuesday***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 AM Tuesday & WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 10 AM Tuesday***

Winter Weather Advisory UNTIL 6 AM Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory UNTIL 6 AM Tuesday.(KWQC)
Wind Chill Advisory for areas west of the Mississippi River until 10 AM Tuesday.
Wind Chill Advisory for areas west of the Mississippi River until 10 AM Tuesday.(KWQC)

Unseasonably cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chill readings will stick around for a little while longer. Look for Light snow developing later this afternoon, with highs only reaching the single digits. Wind chills could hover near 25 below zero. Snow continues through the evening hours, with accumulations ranging from a dusting to 1″ north to as much as 1″ to 3″ in some of our southern counties.  This could mean slippery roads and reduced visibility for the evening commute. Snow comes to an end tonight, followed by partial clearing into Tuesday, We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with readings back in the double digits, around 10 to 15 degrees. Scattered clouds will hang around through the rest of the week, with moderating temperatures in the teens and 20′s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 30′s by the weekend.

TODAY:   Cloudy and very cold. Snow likely this afternoon. High: 4°. Wind: N 10-15 mph. Wind chill: down to -15 to -30.

TONIGHT:  Light evening snow, then partial clearing overnight. 1″ to 2″ accumulations possible. Low:  -5°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Wind chill: to -20.

TUESDAY:  Partly cloudy and not as cold High: 11°. Morning wind chill: to -20.

