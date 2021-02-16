Advertisement

18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An 18-year-old was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Warren County Monday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. on Illinois 164, about a half-mile west of 40th Street.

According to ISP, the preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 Black Hyundai was driving west on Illinois 164 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and was struck by a white 2015 Mack garbage truck.

The driver of the Hyundai, an 18-year-old man from Knoxville, was killed in the crash. His name was not released.

One other person, a 20-year-old man from Abingdon, also was in the car. Police have not said whether he was injured in the crash.

It was also unknown if the garbage truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Abington, and his passenger, a 23-year-old man from Galesburg, were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

