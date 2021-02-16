Area homeless shelters fill up amid dangerously cold temperatures

Quad Cities (KWQC) - The Quad Cities are seeing some dangerously cold temperatures lately and one local homeless shelter says it is experiencing more people than usual.

Humility Homes and Services leaders say they are seeing over 100 people every night as temperatures get colder.

According to the National Alliance to end Homelessness, 7.3 people out of every 10,000 are homeless in Iowa.

Humility Homes and Services in Davenport says if anyone in the area is experiencing homelessness, they are accepting people 24 hours a day.

Executive Director of Humility Homes and Services Ashley Velez says the shelter does not have a capacity limit during these current cold temperatures.

Velez says the shelter has partnerships with the Salvation Army, Kings Harvest and area hotels to help keep space available.

Surprisingly, leaders with the Salvation Army says no one showed up to their warming center location on Kirkwood Boulevard even with below freezing temperatures.

“We opened last week and we’ve extended it this week from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. it’s like having a party and nobody shows, it’s a little disappointing, but hopefully its good news that people have found alternative locations to staying out of the cold,” said Quad Cities Salvation Army Coordinator Robert Doliber.

Warming centers for the Salvation Army are located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, and 2200 5th Ave., Moline.

Other warming centers can be found in South Rock Island County located off of 11th street.

In Knox County, the YMCA has a warming center located off of West Carl Sandburg Drive.

Both warming centers are open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Other shelters like Christian Care are currently in need of donations from the community.

Lanette Paper, the Community Outreach Coordinator of Christian Care says the shelter is in need of hand warmers, twin size blankets, winter gloves, white undershirts in (larger sizes), and bottled water.

The center will be accepting donations during business hours throughout the week, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. located at 2209 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

Papers says they have a 42-bed-capacity and six beds for Veterans in a transitional housing program.

If their shelter happens to fill up there are other warming centers such as the Salvation Army in Moline.

“People that are looking for housing options, shelter can contact us at the number over my shoulder, the rest of the week were open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.,” said Quad Cities Salvation Army Coordinator Robert Doliber.

The warming center for the Salvation Army in Moline is located at 2200 5th avenue.

The Salvation Army can be reached at 563-324-4808.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.