Advertisement

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after a tornado ripped through Brunswick County, leaving a trail of heavy destruction.(Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A tornado ripped through North Carolina’s Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of destruction, authorities said.

The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, destroying homes, downing powerlines that left thousands without electricity and snapping trees in half, news outlets reported.

“It’s something like I have never seen before. A lot of destruction. It’s going to be a long recovery process,” Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said at a press conference early Tuesday.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes.

Ingram said searches for missing people were underway and will increase during the day. He’s asked people to avoid the area while crews work to clear the streets and search for victims.

The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony...
Troopers: Davenport man arrested following high-speed chase, crash Sunday night
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west...
FIRST ALERT DAY for bitter wind chills until 10 AM Tuesday 2/16/21
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

Latest News

Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Dozens charged in Capitol riots spewed extremist rhetoric
This could be the first major test for the Biden administration on its Iran policy, how to find...
Investigation underway after Iraq rocket attack kills contractor
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/15
TV6 Vaccine Tracker 2/15
With sub-freezing cold hitting a large swath of the United States, MidAmerican Energy is asking...
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas
An 18-year-old was killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Warren County Monday afternoon.
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday