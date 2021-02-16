Advertisement

Carroll Co. receives ‘several calls’ regarding cars stuck in ditches

Law enforcement in Carroll County took to Facebook early Tuesday morning to warn drivers of...
Law enforcement in Carroll County took to Facebook early Tuesday morning to warn drivers of road conditions.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Law enforcement in Carroll County took to Facebook early Tuesday morning to warn drivers of road conditions.

“We are receiving several calls regarding vehicles stuck in the ditch and in the roadway tonight,” law enforcement with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office posted just before 1 a.m. “We do not recommend traveling tonight; however, if you must travel please remain on state highways.”

According to officials, the secondary roads were drifting over “very quickly” early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony...
Troopers: Davenport man arrested following high-speed chase, crash Sunday night
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west...
FIRST ALERT DAY for bitter wind chills until 10 AM Tuesday 2/16/21
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

Latest News

Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking drivers to allow for more travel time and to...
Lee County officials working to get to stranded drivers; having difficulty in some areas
Police in Davenport are reminding residents to “#IceAndSnowTakeItSlow!” during the wintry...
Davenport police remind drivers to use caution during winter weather
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
A military prosecutor and former state lawmaker announced Monday he’s running for Illinois...
Former state lawmaker announces run for Illinois governor