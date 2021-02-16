Carroll Co. receives ‘several calls’ regarding cars stuck in ditches

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Law enforcement in Carroll County took to Facebook early Tuesday morning to warn drivers of road conditions.

“We are receiving several calls regarding vehicles stuck in the ditch and in the roadway tonight,” law enforcement with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office posted just before 1 a.m. “We do not recommend traveling tonight; however, if you must travel please remain on state highways.”

According to officials, the secondary roads were drifting over “very quickly” early Tuesday morning.

