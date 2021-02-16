QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Look for cold sunshine over the region, as temperatures head back above zero this afternoon. Highs should range from the upper single digits to the middle teens. Wednesday will bring a few more clouds, along with a slight chance for a little light snow—nothing major--and highs in the teens. Things will be looking up as we head through the rest of the work week—temperatures in the teens will transition into the 20′s and 30′s by the weekend, with little to no additional snow expected. At best, we may see a light dusting Sunday.

TODAY: Cold sunshine this afternoon. High: 11°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind chill: -5.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: -3°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light snow by afternoon. High: 18°.

