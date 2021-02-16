Advertisement

Dangerous wind chills again this morning

A slow warming trend the rest of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme cold and accumulating snow until 10 AM Tuesday***Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills have resulted in a First Alert Day for our Tuesday morning..  Wind chills will be as cold as -25º for a brief period of time this morning.  Roads will gradually improve as well.  Winds will be diminishing this morning so blowing and drifting won’t be a major issue, however SE of the QC can expect worse road conditions than many of their Iowa neighbors.  Skies will gradually clear today and a slow warming trend will begin.  We will be in the teens for a couple days and the 20s for a couple days before the 30s return this weekend.  There will be minor chances for snow Wednesday and heading into the weekend, but each system looks to only bring a dusting to half inch.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 11º.  Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: -3°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Flurries.  High: 18º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony...
Troopers: Davenport man arrested following high-speed chase, crash Sunday night
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west...
FIRST ALERT DAY for bitter wind chills until 10 AM Tuesday 2/16/21
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

Latest News

Another cold start to Tuesday but temps WILL moderate
Winter Weather Continues Into Tuesday
Another cold start to Tuesday but temps WILL moderate
First Alert Forecast - Another cold start to Tuesday but temps WILL moderate
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west...
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday
Sub-zero temperatures and wind chills today. Highs: -5 to 0°.
Bitter cold to start Monday