Dangerous wind chills again this morning

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for extreme cold and accumulating snow until 10 AM Tuesday***Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills have resulted in a First Alert Day for our Tuesday morning.. Wind chills will be as cold as -25º for a brief period of time this morning. Roads will gradually improve as well. Winds will be diminishing this morning so blowing and drifting won’t be a major issue, however SE of the QC can expect worse road conditions than many of their Iowa neighbors. Skies will gradually clear today and a slow warming trend will begin. We will be in the teens for a couple days and the 20s for a couple days before the 30s return this weekend. There will be minor chances for snow Wednesday and heading into the weekend, but each system looks to only bring a dusting to half inch.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 11º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: -3°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Flurries. High: 18º.

