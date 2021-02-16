Advertisement

Davenport police remind drivers to use caution during winter weather

Police in Davenport are reminding residents to “#IceAndSnowTakeItSlow!” during the wintry conditions.(davenport police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are reminding residents to “#IceAndSnowTakeItSlow!” during the wintry conditions.

“With the recent snow, roads are slick and Posted Snow Routes are partially covered,” police said.

Officers are reminding residents to slow down as it is “not a race”.

“Give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination today,” police said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “Allow more room between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Drivers are also reminded to move over and slow down for emergency and maintenance vehicles.

See flashing lights? Help us help you! Please move over and slow down for emergency and maintenance vehicles.

“Four wheel drive does not mean four wheel stop,” police said. “Drive carefully and #StaySafeDavenport!”

