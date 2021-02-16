Davenport police remind drivers to use caution during winter weather

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are reminding residents to “#IceAndSnowTakeItSlow!” during the wintry conditions.

“With the recent snow, roads are slick and Posted Snow Routes are partially covered,” police said.

Officers are reminding residents to slow down as it is “not a race”.

“Give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination today,” police said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “Allow more room between you and the vehicle in front of you.”

Drivers are also reminded to move over and slow down for emergency and maintenance vehicles.

See flashing lights? Help us help you! Please move over and slow down for emergency and maintenance vehicles.

“Four wheel drive does not mean four wheel stop,” police said. “Drive carefully and #StaySafeDavenport!”

#IceAndSnowTakeItSlow! With the recent snow, roads are slick and Posted Snow Routes are partially covered. ⌚️Slow down,... Posted by Davenport Police Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.