Advertisement

Davenport School District prepares for 100% in-person learning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is ready for 100% in-person learning.

Students were supposed to return Monday but were moved online due to the extreme cold.

Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said the district is following CDC recommendations, including hand sanitizer and increased cleaning when students do return in-person.

They also have increased air handlers in buildings and installed Plexiglass barriers.

Schneckloth also said masks are required for everyone and are crucial, especially in classrooms where 6-feet of distancing may not be possible.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony...
Troopers: Davenport man arrested following high-speed chase, crash Sunday night
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west...
FIRST ALERT DAY for bitter wind chills until 10 AM Tuesday 2/16/21
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
A military prosecutor and former state lawmaker announced Monday he’s running for Illinois...
Former state lawmaker announces run for Illinois governor
Humility
Area homeless shelters fill up amid dangerously cold temperatures
The Davenport Community School District is ready for 100% in-person learning.
Davenport School District prepares for 100% in-person learning