Davenport School District prepares for 100% in-person learning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is ready for 100% in-person learning.

Students were supposed to return Monday but were moved online due to the extreme cold.

Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said the district is following CDC recommendations, including hand sanitizer and increased cleaning when students do return in-person.

They also have increased air handlers in buildings and installed Plexiglass barriers.

Schneckloth also said masks are required for everyone and are crucial, especially in classrooms where 6-feet of distancing may not be possible.

