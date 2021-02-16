Firefighters respond to two fires in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - It was a busy and cold Tuesday morning for Moline firefighters who responded to two structure fires within a couple of hours. The first fire was reported around 8:15 at a house at 212 17th Ave. Firefighters arrived at the two-story home and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor. Two people inside the home were alerted of the fire by their dog barking and escaped unharmed. Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors inside the house.

Firefighters at the scene were able to gain access to water, but with temperatures near zero, the water quickly froze creating slippery conditions for firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it appears to be electrical in nature and started within the walls of an upstairs living area. The Red Cross is assisting the two people who lived in the house.

A second fire call came in just after 10 a.m. and involved a multi-family, residential complex located at 3701 Pine Ridge Court. The two people who lived in the unit where the fire started were notified of the fire by a maintenance worker who saw smoke. The unit involved unit also did not have working smoke detectors.

There is fire and smoke damage to all six units and approximately 15 residents have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them with temporary housing. The cause of the fire is under investigation with the assistance of fire investigators from the East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments. No one was hurt in either fire.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.