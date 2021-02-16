Advertisement

Galesburg Issues Snow Emergency

Citizens reminded not to park on city streets
Galesburg Snow Emergency
Galesburg Snow Emergency(KY3)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Galesburg, effective at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, February 15, 2021. Citizens are reminded not to park on Galesburg City streets during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked on city streets (except in the central business district) during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing. The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
police lights
Two-vehicle collision leaves one with minor injuries in Davenport
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
One dead, another hospitalized following Sunday morning fire in Galesburg
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony...
Troopers: Davenport man arrested following high-speed chase, crash Sunday night

Latest News

First Alert Day through 10AM February 16th for snow and low wind chills
First Alert Day through 10AM February 16th for snow and low wind chills
Application pending: Iowa and Disability Insurance
Application pending: Iowa and Disability Insurance
Application pending: Iowa and Disability Insurance
Application pending: Iowa and Disability Insurance
(Associated Press)
Tracking the vaccine: Less than 4% of people in Illinois, Iowa fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine