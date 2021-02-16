Galesburg Issues Snow Emergency

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Galesburg, effective at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, February 15, 2021. Citizens are reminded not to park on Galesburg City streets during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked on city streets (except in the central business district) during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing. The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared.

