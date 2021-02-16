Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths Tuesday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 1,348 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional deaths.

The deaths include:

  • Cook County: One male 40s, one female 50s, one male 50s, one female 60s, five males 60s, two females 70s, five males 70s, two females 80s, three males 80s, two females 90s, one male 90s
  • DuPage County: Two males 50s, one male 60s
  • Lake County: One female 50s, one male 60s, one male 80s
  • Whiteside County: One male 80s
  • Will County: One female 90s

IDPH is now reporting 1,164,922 total cases and 20,034 deaths since the pandemic began.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

As of Monday night, 1,726 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 385 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 179 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.8%, IDPH reported.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 3.4%.

