Iowa governor signs proclamation easing transport rules for heating fuels

On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that eases transport rules for...
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that eases transport rules for heating fuels. (File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation that eases transport rules for heating fuels.

It eases the rules for crews and drivers hauling motor and heating fuels.

“The proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions of Iowa law pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers hauling propane, diesel #1, diesel #2, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural and commercial heating,” officials said in a release. “The proclamation also temporarily suspends provisions of Iowa law pertaining to the movement of oversize and overweight loads of fuel. High demand, along with hazardous cold weather conditions in the Midwest, have created challenges to access of these fuels.”

The proclamation is effective immediately and is set to expire on March 17 at 11:59 p.m.

The proclamation language and rules can be found here.

On February 12th, Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation easing the hours of service regulations for propane transporters. The State continues to be in contact with industry to ensure adequate fuel and electricity generation for Iowa.

