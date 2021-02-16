Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 329,812 cases and 5,263 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 7.5% and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.6%.

More than 1.52 million people have been tested for the virus, and 303,712 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 255 people were hospitalized. That’s up from 242 reported Monday.

Of those, 40 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 57 were in the intensive care unit, and 25 were in ventilators, according to the state website.

