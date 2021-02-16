Advertisement

Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 508 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 329,812 cases and 5,263 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 7.5% and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.6%.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

More than 1.52 million people have been tested for the virus, and 303,712 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 255 people were hospitalized. That’s up from 242 reported Monday.

Of those, 40 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 57 were in the intensive care unit, and 25 were in ventilators, according to the state website.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Madison boy leaves hospital for home for first time
Fort Madison boy leaves hospital to go home for the first time in his life
MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas
FIRST ALERT DAY until 10 AM Tuesday for snow south and east, and bitterly cold wind chills west...
FIRST ALERT DAY for bitter wind chills until 10 AM Tuesday 2/16/21
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in...
“It was the worst thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” neighbors recount fatal house fire in Galesburg
Mark Anthony Howard, 32, was booked into the jail on charges of eluding, a Class D felony...
Troopers: Davenport man arrested following high-speed chase, crash Sunday night

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Mark Lance Blackwood, 63, of Davenport, faces charges of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving,...
Man charged in Davenport fatal hit-and-run crash waives preliminary hearing
Traffic is backed up in Davenport due to a crash. According to the Iowa Department of...
Portion of I-280 blocked due to crash in Davenport; working on diverting traffic
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments