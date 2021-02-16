Advertisement

Lee County officials working to get to stranded drivers; having difficulty in some areas

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking drivers to allow for more travel time and to be careful.

“Plows are out attempting to clear the roadways but drifting continues to be a problem,” officials said in a Facebook post. “

Additionally, officials said deputies are working to get stranded drivers but they are having difficulties in some areas.

“Please be careful if you have to travel this morning,” officials said.

MidAmerican Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas

