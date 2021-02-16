Advertisement

Portion of I-280 blocked due to crash in Davenport; working on diverting traffic

Traffic is backed up in Davenport due to a crash. According to the Iowa Department of...
Traffic is backed up in Davenport due to a crash. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the road is blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge.(iowa dept. of transportation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Traffic is backed up in Davenport due to a crash.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the road is blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge.

As of 9:52 a.m., Google is reporting a 14-minute delay eastbound and a 12-minute delay westbound.

TV6 is working to get more information and once we have received that we will update this story with that information.

Drivers should avoid the area until it has been cleared and can expect a delay if using this route.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

