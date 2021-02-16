Weather causing federal vaccine delivery delays, Illinois officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The federal government has notified states across the country of COVID-19 vaccine delivery delays due to adverse weather and road conditions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday said the state, to help offset delayed vaccine deliveries, proactively ordered vaccines to be delivered to its Strategic National Stockpile Receipt, Store, and Stage site in anticipation of adverse weather.

“Illinois is distributing that vaccine to many providers around the state today and tomorrow, as weather permits, to continue to support vaccination operations,” IDPH said in a media release.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Operation Warp Speed are projecting adverse weather impacts to operations at its partner and carrier facilities where vaccines and ancillary supply kits originate, IDPH said.

They also reported that many regularly projected deliveries for Tuesday would be significantly impacted by adverse weather occurring across the U.S. These impacts could continue throughout the week and could be affected by additional adverse weather projected later in the week.

IDPH said it has been in close communication with local health department and other providers on potential delays and will continue to communicate any updates as they become available.

In Illinois, more than 1.86 million doses have been administered throughout the state as of midnight Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

That includes 251,373 doses for long-term care facilities.

IDPH also reported that 430,489 people, or 3.38% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 63,772. On Monday, 40,354 doses were administered.

