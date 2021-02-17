Advertisement

After cold start we should reach the teens this afternoon.

A gradual warming trend the rest of the week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Clear skies and calm winds have allowed temps to plunge well below zero this morning. While the wind chills won’t be dangerously cold, the air temps are cold enough that frost may form on area roads creating a few slick spots or black ice so take it easy this morning. A quick batch of snow will arrive from the south today, but it won’t add much more than a dusting to the region this afternoon.  Overall, our gradual warming trend will continue to the rest of the week with highs in the teens today and 20s by Saturday.  Sunday will be the day to watch for the next winter system in the midwest.  Right now, it looks like we may have an accumulating snow event, but how much and impacts aren’t known yet.  There will be a warmup on tap next week but with our snowpack I believe models are overdoing it.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow.  High: 15º.  Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 4°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy.  High: 20º.

