Alternatives’ COVID-19 Vaccine Support Center starts this week

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - As the Coronavirus vaccine rollout continues, the high demand has led to solutions on the signup process for older adults in Rock Island County. After the Rock Island County Health Department reached out to Alternatives, a social services organization, a toll-free COVID-19 Vaccine Support Center was created to assist older adults with the signup process.

“They were recognizing that there’s a lot of people that couldn’t register online, they don’t have a computer or maybe they have a computer but they obviously aren’t fast enough on some of these sites to get in,” Kathy Weiman, the CEO of Alternatives, said. “The phone is still a great way for people to give us their name and number and get the information to us,” she said.

The center, which opened up on Monday, has already received hundreds of calls.

“We got 800 calls yesterday we had 500 calls before the toll-free number so we’re still kind of working, navigating, and working through that,” she said, “We think we’ve got a good system and we will connect back with people.”

The Rock Island County Health Department is planning to designate some slots for individuals each week.

“We already have secured over 150 slots for people to go get their vaccine this week or next, but we have a little bit of a road to go for the rest of the folks still interested in,” Weiman said, “Folks are calling in. Everyone’s been so gracious and we hope that will continue as we, day by day, will slide through the list.”

People who call will either receive the voicemail if lines are busy or talk directly with a person at the center. They will then take a name, an address, date of birth, in addition to answering any questions someone may have.

“We’re going to check to make sure your ability to get to different vaccination sites because that is our kind of triage as to which way we’re going to go to sign you up for a vaccine,” she said.

“A lot of people are asking what they need to bring with which is certainly their ID, and their Medicare, Medicaid card and that’s all they need if they’ve got an appointment when they do go in for their shot. Also if they do get one, some people have just miraculously gotten a shot they walked in and there were some openings, we ask that they call us back so we take them off our list so someone else can have that slot.”

You can call the center at 1-833-382-1314, Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

