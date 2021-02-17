Cedar County announces new partners to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CEDAR Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Cedar County Public Health Department Tuesday announced two new partners to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The health department now has a total of six partnerships helping with vaccines for those who are 65 and older, including:

Tipton Pharmacy will conduct targeted outreach.

Walmart Pharmacy will conduct targeted outreach.

HyVee Pharmacy. Appointments can be scheduled here . You can sign up on the website for updates, as well as search by location for an appointment for those ages 65 and older.

Unity Point Health in Clarence and Tipton. Text messages and calls will be sent out to those eligible to receive the vaccine.

Mercy Family Services in Tipton and West Branch. Phone calls will be made to those eligible ages 65 and older.

West Branch Ambulance Service. Conducting targeted outreach to eligible individuals ages 65 and older.

The health department said it is continuing its Phase 1B vaccination plan based on receiving 400 weekly doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“We currently have thousands of individuals n the county that qualify for this phase, but with only 400 weekly doses, it will take severe months to get through everyone,” the health department said in a post to its Facebook page.

“There are many factors we will take into consideration when determining how many doses each partner will be allocated on a weekly basis and at this time the only vaccine these six providers are receiving is through our allotment. Please be patient with them as they are operating with limited numbers.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.