Clinton senior gets to play on senior night after being diagnosed with MIS-C

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - For Anne and John Davis, 17-year-old Elle has been an easy child to raise.

“She’s an amazing child, excels at everything she does,” Anne said.

Especially for John, who’s an assistant for the Clinton girls basketball team.

“Elle’s a hard worker, she’s friendly, she’s nice to everybody, very helpful, you know she’s an easy kid for parents, she’s what you want,” John said.

Things were looking up for Elle, as one of Clinton’s senior leaders, she was on track to break the school’s all-time three-point record. Davis earned the season record for threes last season, beating out her own older sister for the title.

Then, on Christmas Day, Elle became sick.

“Took her back the next day to urgent care again and they did blood work and another covid test, came back negative, strep negative, but her bloodwork was all out of whack so they said we needed to go immediately to the emergency room,” Anne said.

After a few days in Clinton, Elle was rushed to Iowa City’s pediatric hospital.

“When they tell you ‘you gotta get to Iowa City, you think it’s pretty serious’ so it was pretty scary, you know I met them at the emergency room, Elle was very upset crying, you could tell something was seriously wrong with her,” John said.

“I never had to be rushed to the ER before, it was just all really scary,” Elle said.

Elle was diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare disease found in children that have had COVID-19. However, Elle never even knew she had COVID.

“Then they did an antibody test and that came back positive so they think she must’ve had it in October,” Anne said.

“The best I can explain it is kind of like an explosion of your immune system, basically your body’s trying to fight off an infection but it’s really nothing to fight of so it starts attacking your organs,” John said.

After spending a week in Iowa City, Elle was discharged, but doctors said no strenuous physical activities for the next six months, meaning her playing time was over.

“It’s difficult but I mean it’s great to see her still involved and she hasn’t missed a practice since she’s been released from the hospital,” Anne said.

But on Clinton’s senior night against Central Dewitt, Davis made the starting lineup along with the four other seniors on the team and made her last three-pointer for the River Queens. After receiving a standing ovation from both the Clinton and Central Dewitt fan sections, she was subbed out.

“It was awesome, I didn’t think I’d really be able to do that but (Central) Dewitt gave me the opportunity to shoot a three and it was all really cool,” Elle said.

“I was balling, it was amazing,” Anne said.

Now, with the season winding down, Davis looks toward her future where she plans on majoring in elementary education at the University of Iowa. But much remains to be learned about MIS-C and its’ long-term effects.

“They’re just not sure the long-term effects because it’s so new,” Anne said, “The Children’s hospital in Chicago has been in touch with us to see about...a five-year study.”

