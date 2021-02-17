Crews investigate the cause of a garage fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of a garage fire that happened in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of West 68th Street at approximately 12:00 p.m. to a report of a structure fire.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched, resulting in an initial response of 16 personnel. When they arrived, crews observed a fully engulfed detached garage fire.

Fire crews encountered heavy fire conditions while making their way to the rear of the garage. Nearby exposures were cooled as the fire was brought under control.

One person self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.

