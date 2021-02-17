Advertisement

Crews investigate the cause of a garage fire in Davenport

One person was self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
One person was self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries.(kwqc, davenport fire dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of a garage fire that happened in Davenport Wednesday afternoon.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of West 68th Street at approximately 12:00 p.m. to a report of a structure fire.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched, resulting in an initial response of 16 personnel. When they arrived, crews observed a fully engulfed detached garage fire.

Fire crews encountered heavy fire conditions while making their way to the rear of the garage. Nearby exposures were cooled as the fire was brought under control.

One person self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew William Rupp Sr., 53, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A...
Police: Davenport man charged in death of mother
The road was blocked at the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday morning while crews worked to...
I-280 reopens following crash in Davenport
crash generic
18-year-old killed in crash with garbage truck Monday
Davenport Police were on scene of a death investigation Tuesday evening.
Davenport police launch death investigation Tuesday
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse,...
Davenport man charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old

Latest News

Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy runs for miles to find help after car falls into ravine
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Galesburg boy being called a hero after running for miles to find help
Robbery occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on Alpine Rd.
Tuesday night slaying marks second homicide in 2021
Tuesday night slaying marks second homicide in 2021
Tuesday night slaying marks second homicide in 2021